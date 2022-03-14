Ole Miss Climbs to No. 1 in the D1Baseball Top 25 Poll

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss baseball team has climbed up to No. 1 in the nation in the latest D1Baseball Top 25 Poll on Monday.

Ole Miss (13-2) is coming off a series win over the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles over the weekend. The Rebels took the first two games Friday (16-2) and the first game of the double header on Sunday (6-2). ORU won the third game of the series 8-4.

During the series against the Golden Eagles, Ole Miss belted five home runs by Tim Elko (2), TJ McCants, Jacob Gonzalez and Hayden Dunhurst.

This season, the Rebels have hit a total of 25 home runs through 15 games.

Ole Miss joins seven other teams in this weeks poll Ole Miss (1), Arkansas (3), Vanderbilt (4), Tennessee (7), Florida (9), LSU (13), Georgia (20) and Mississippi State (23).

Ole Miss hits the road this week as they head down to the state of Louisiana to take the diamond against Southeastern Louisiana in Hammond. The first pitch is set for 6 p.m. and can be streamed on ESPN+.

The Rebels will then step into conference action on Thursday night on the road against the Auburn Tigers.