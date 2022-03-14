Monday, March 14, 2022
SportsBaseballFeatured

Ole Miss Climbs to No. 1 in the D1Baseball Top 25 Poll

0
871

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss baseball team has climbed up to No. 1 in the nation in the latest D1Baseball Top 25 Poll on Monday.

Ole Miss (13-2) is coming off a series win over the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles over the weekend. The Rebels took the first two games Friday (16-2) and the first game of the double header on Sunday (6-2). ORU won the third game of the series 8-4.

During the series against the Golden Eagles, Ole Miss belted five home runs by Tim Elko (2), TJ McCants, Jacob Gonzalez and Hayden Dunhurst.

This season, the Rebels have hit a total of 25 home runs through 15 games.

Ole Miss joins seven other teams in this weeks poll Ole Miss (1), Arkansas (3), Vanderbilt (4), Tennessee (7), Florida (9), LSU (13), Georgia (20) and Mississippi State (23).

Ole Miss hits the road this week as they head down to the state of Louisiana to take the diamond against Southeastern Louisiana in Hammond. The first pitch is set for 6 p.m. and can be streamed on ESPN+.

The Rebels will then step into conference action on Thursday night on the road against the Auburn Tigers.

Previous articleJim Weatherly to Posthumously Receive Inaugural UM Medal for the Arts
Next articleSomething Yummy is Going on at Ole Miss Dining with a New Chef at the Helm

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddy@olemiss.edu

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles