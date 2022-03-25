No. 1 Ole Miss Falls to No. 5 Tennessee on Friday

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

No. 1 Ole Miss falls to the No.5 Tennessee Volunteers 12-1 on Friday in the series opener.

Ole Miss’ (16-5, 2-2 SEC) starter John Gaddis made quick work of the Vols in the first as he struck out the side in the first.

Tennessee’s (21-1, 4-0 SEC) offense continued to be hot as they hit five home runs in the series opener.

The Vols got going in the second as they scored six runs. Tennessee led the inning off on back-to-back walks against Gaddis. A run scored on a base knock then two batters later Courtland Lawson delivered a base clearing triple. The Vols capped the frame off with a two-run home run by Jared Dickey.

Ole Miss made a call to the bullpen in the second as Dylan DeLucia came in to pitch for Gaddis.

Gaddis (2-1) worked 1.1 innings surrendered six runs on three hits with three walks and struck out four Volunteers.

Tennessee’s hurler Chase Burns kept the Rebels off the bases through the first four innings. The Rebels got their first base runner in the Justin Bench delivered a single to center.

The Vols added a run in the fourth on a home run by Luc Lipcus. Tennessee tacked on three more on a shot by Trey Lipscomb.

The Rebels captain Tim Elko got them on the board in the seventh with a solo home run in the seventh to center field. It was Elko’s ninth home run of the season.

Burns’s (5-0) night came to a close after seven innings gave up a run, on two hits, no walks and retired 11 Ole Miss sluggers.

In the eighth, Ole Miss got runners to second and third but could not drive them home.

DeLucia tossed 6.2 innings allowing five runs on four hits. DeLucia walked two Volunteers and struck out six on the evening.

In the ninth, Matt Parenteau entered out of the bullpen for an inning allowed a run on two hits and struck out a batter.

Ole Miss and Tennesse will meet on the diamond for game two on Saturday at 7 p.m. and can be seen on SEC Network.