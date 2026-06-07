The Outside Noise Around Mike Bianco Didn’t Age Well

Mike Bianco is getting paid this postseason, and honestly, he’s earned every penny of it.

The man just took Ole Miss back to Omaha for the third time, swept a super regional on the road, and pushed his postseason record to 5-0 this year.

Yet two months ago a chunk of the fan base was ready to toss him aside, make big splash hire like the Rebels’ biggest rival did and look towards 2027 as a championship-or-bust season. That group has now been muted like an annoying TV commercial.

Bianco didn’t deserve that kind of talk, and this run is the perfect reminder of why he’s the best coach Ole Miss has ever had. Not the best recently. Not the best of the modern era. The best, period.

Bianco, true to form, gave most of the credit for the Rebels’ upcoming trip to Omaha on the players and assistant coaches.

“We’re not sitting here without Joel Mangrum. What an impact he’s made,” Bianco said Saturday night. “That’s not to take anything away from any of the other coaches, but you can tell by not just the results but the way we pitch.

“Then to watch Carl Lafferty and others. Carl Lafferty put a plan in place to restructure the roster and put us in position. Of course, Clem doesn’t get enough credit. Those guys have been here forever. They’ve been able to adapt, adjust and continue to put us in position to have success.”

Getting to this point, though, also required a change in leadership styles for Bianco.

“I’ve been the head coach for a long time, but I’ve also worked with the pitchers and done different things,” Bianco said. “I had to step back and kind of redefine my role. It makes me cringe a little bit, and I don’t know why, but more the manager and less the coach. I want to be the coach.

“But I’m blessed and surrounded with some really, really good coaches. To be the manager, you’ve got to let the coaches coach and then manage them. You talk and understand what they’re doing and where we are, and you fill in and give advice when that time is possible.”

While Mississippi State spent the year soaking up attention with a new high-priced coach, a roster hyped as championship-caliber and a whole lot of preseason noise, it’s Bianco who’s headed to Omaha.

Brian O’Connor is one loss away from finding out what it feels like to fall short of expectations in Starkville.

Meanwhile, Bianco is stacking wins, stacking bonuses and stacking proof that stability matters.

He’s earned $165,000 in NCAA Tournament bonuses already, with more on the table if the Rebels keep advancing. His contract now guarantees a full buyout if Ole Miss ever tried to move on, which feels fitting.

After 991 wins, a national title and another trip to the College World Series, he deserves to reap the rewards.

The man just keeps winning, and the people who doubted him are out of things to say.