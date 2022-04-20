Ole Miss Falls in Midweek Tilt to SEMO

Ole Miss fell behind early and couldn’t climb out of the hole Tuesday night against Southeast Missouri, falling 13-3 at Swayze Field.



The Redhawks jumped ahead 3-0 in the second, opening scoring with an RBI single and adding two more on a fielder’s choice and a throwing error.



After SEMO added two more runs on a solo home run and an RBI single in the third, the Redhawks tacked on one more via an RBI double down the right line.



Hayden Leatherwood got the Rebels on the board with a sharp single to left, scoring Kemp Alderman from second, but Southeast Missouri responded with three runs on a sacrifice fly and a two run double.



The Redhawks added single runs in the sixth and eighth to put SEMO up 11-1 before Tywone Malone launched a solo homer to right-center. The Redhawks scored a pair in the ninth to extend the lead and John Kramer clobbered a solo home run in the bottom of the ninth to close out scoring for the night.



Ole Miss will put the game in the rear-view mirror and turn its attention to a pivotal three-game series against Mississippi State Thursday through Saturday. Thursday’s game will be televised on SEC Network, while Friday’s matchup will stream on SEC Network + and Saturday’s finale will air on ESPN2. All three games can be heard through the Ole Miss Radio Network.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports