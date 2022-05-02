Ole Miss Returns to Diamond on Friday

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The final month of college baseball is here as the calendar turns to the month of May. Ole Miss is coming off a backend series loss at Arkansas this past weekend.

Ole Miss is 24-19 overall and 7-14 in SEC play. The Rebels are currently at No. 60 in the RPI.

Ole Miss this season has belted a total of 72 home runs (fifth in the SEC) through the course of 43 games. The Rebels are led by their captain and first baseman Tim Elko with 17 home runs which is second in the league behind Trey Lipscomb (18) of Tennessee.

As a club, Ole Miss has a .276 batting average and allowing their opponents to have a .251 on the season.

This month, the Rebels take the diamond against Missouri, Southern Miss, LSU, Arkansas State and Texas A&M.

Ole Miss returns to Swayze on Friday to start a three-game SEC series with Missouri. The first pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. and can be streamed on SEC Network+.