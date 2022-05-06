Ole Miss Softball Falls 9-1 in Game One at Georgia

Ole Miss softball fell to 16th-ranked Georgia 9-1 in six innings on Friday night at Jack Turner Stadium.

The Rebels (36-16, 10-12 SEC) stranded four runners in scoring position, only picking up four hits on the day. Georgia (40-13, 12-10 SEC) used two big home runs to do the majority of its damage, tagging Ole Miss for nine runs on 11 hits.

After a quick first inning from both teams, Ole Miss began to apply pressure. Sydney Gutierrez reached on a one-out walk, watching four balls at the plate. She advanced to second after Catelyn Riley dropped a base hit right in front of the Georgia left fielder. The two moved into scoring position, but back-to-back strikeouts ended the threat.

Keeping the Rebels off the scoreboard, the Bulldogs looked to capitalize. They took a 3-0 lead after a leadoff single came around to score and added a pair on a two-run blast. The following inning, Georgia tacked on two more, forcing Borgen out of the ballgame.

Georgia continued to add to its lead, sending a three-run home run over the fence in the fourth inning to go up 8-0. Extending the game, Mikayla Allee reached on a drop third strike wild pitch. Nyomi Jones came in to pinch run for her, swiping a base and eventually scoring on a single down the third base line by Keila Kamoku to avoid the shutout.

Riley kept the Bulldogs off the board for the second time all night, but the offense couldn’t do anything with it. The Georgia offense closed things out, walking off the Rebels in the bottom of the sixth for the run-rule victory.

Ole Miss and Georgia will square off again Saturday afternoon at 12:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports