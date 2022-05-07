Ole Miss Clinches Series Against Missouri

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss clinched the series over the Missouri Tigers on Saturday by the score of 8-1.

Ole Miss (26-19, 9-14 SEC) picked up its first consecutive back-to-back wins in conference action this season.

Missouri grabbed an early lead on the Rebels to open the game as Torin Montgomery brought Trevor Austin home from second base.

The Rebels’ third baseman Justin Bench opened the home half of the frame with a double to right and came across on a base knock by shortstop Jacob Gonzalez.

True freshman southpaw Hunter Elliott was dominant on the mound. Outside of the lone run in the first by the Tigers, Elliott kept them guessing at the dish.

Ole Miss opened the game up in the fourth, with two runs after back-to-back hits by Kevin Graham and Kemp Alderman. The duo came in to score on the double by Hayden Leatherwood.

The Rebels tacked on two more in the fifth after back-to-back RBIs by Graham and Alderman. Ole Miss took a 5-1 advantage in the game.

Elliott put up five zeros on the board against Missouri after the sixth inning on the bump. The Tupelo, Mississippi native carved up nine strikeouts during that time.

Ole Miss continued to get production from the middle of their order as Elko led off the seventh with a walk followed up by a base knock by Graham. Alderman and TJ McCants, both drove them home.

Graham finished the game going 2-for-4 at the plate with two runs scored and an RBI

Elliott’s night ended after seven complete innings to pick up the win. He surrendered one run on four hits with nine strikeouts and allowed a walk.

Coach Mike Bianco brought Jack Washburn into the game in the eighth. Washburn finished out the night working two complete frames, and surrendered a hit.

Ole Miss looks to go for the sweep against the Tigers on Mother’s Day. The first pitch is set for 1:30 p.m. and can be streamed on SEC Network+.