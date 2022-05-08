Ole Miss Sweeps Missouri

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss picks up its first SEC Conference sweep of the season after a 10-2 victory over the Missouri Tigers on Sunday.

Ole Miss’s (27-19, 10-14 SEC) left fielder Kevin Graham led the team at the plate. Graham went 5-for-5 at the dish with two home runs, three RBIs and two runs scored.

On the mound, Derek Diamond held Missouri at bay on the afternoon with a strong performance on the mound. Diamond kept the Tigers off the scoreboard through the first four frames as the offense scored 10 unanswered runs.

Diamond only allowed the Tigers to get four hits and four strikeouts through four innings.

Ole Miss took a two-run lead into the second and really broke the game open with a four-run that Graham delivered his first home run to left-center.

In the third, the Rebels lead the frame off with a base knock by TJ McCants followed by a hit-by-pitch and a walk to Hayden Leatherwood and Peyton Chatagnier. Ole Miss’s catcher Hayden Dunhurst, Justin Bench and Jacob Gonzalez, all drove them in.

Graham delivered his second home run in the fourth to left-center field for the 10th Ole Miss run.

Missouri got on the board on a two-run shot off the bat of Justin Colon in the fifth.

Diamond’s day ended after five complete innings on the bump to pick up the win. He surrendered two runs on eight hits and struck out four sluggers.

In the sixth, Ole Miss made the call to the bullpen for John Gaddis who continued the dominance on the mound over the Tigers. Gaddis picked up his first save of the season. He tossed four innings allowing three hits, and no runs while striking out three Tigers and giving up a walk.

Ole Miss returns to action on Wednesday against Southern Miss on the road in Hattiesburg. The first pitch is set for 6 p.m. on ESPN+.