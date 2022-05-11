By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss defeats No. 11 Southern Miss 4-1 Wednesday on the road.

The Rebels offense got going in the fourth after back-to-back home runs by Kevin Graham and Kemp Alderman.

Ole Miss’ (28-19) starter Drew McDaniel was electric on the mound.

In the second, Southern Miss got on the scoreboard first with a solo home run.

In the fourth, Jacob Gonzalez got on base and two batters later Graham delivered a home run. Alderman followed with a solo home run to put Ole Miss up 3-1.

The Golden Eagles got the bases loaded in the bottom of the fourth and McDaniel got a fly out to left to end the inning.

McDaniel struck out seven USM sluggers through four frames.

The Rebels captain Tim Elko delivered his 56th RBI in the fifth on a base rip to right. Ole Miss went up 4-1.

McDaniel worked 5.0 complete innings surrendered a run on four hits with eight strikeouts, two walks and a hit by pitch.

In the sixth, coach Mike Bianco made the call for Jackson Kimbrell. He tossed 1.2 innings with two strikeouts. Then turned it over to Josh Mallitz. The Rebels closer Brandon Johnson came in to close the door.

Ole Miss heads to LSU this weekend to face the Tigers.

