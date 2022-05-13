Ole Miss Baseball’s Friday Opener at LSU Suspended Until Saturday

With Ole Miss leading 4-2 in the series opener at No. 14 LSU on Friday, the heavens opened up, causing play to be suspended until Saturday morning.

Action at Alex Box Stadium will resume in the bottom of the third with an 0-2 count, no outs on the board and nobody on. After the conclusion of the game, game two of the series will begin 50 minutes later.



The remainder of game one will stream live on SEC Network +. The TV designation for game two is yet to be determined. Both games can be heard through the Ole Miss Radio Network.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports