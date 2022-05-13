Ole Miss Close’s Out SEC Road Slate on the Bayou

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss is taking a four-game winning streak into the final SEC road series as they head down to Baton Rouge to take on the No. 14 LSU Tigers. The first pitch is set for 7:30 p.m. on ESPN 2.

Ole Miss (28-19, 10-14 SEC) rolls into the weekend after defeating No. 11 Southern Miss 4-1 on Wednesday and sweeping the Missouri Tigers over the weekend.

The Rebels jumped eight spots in the RPI to 48 after the win over the Golden Eagles.

On Wednesday, the Rebels Kevin Graham and Kemp Alderman belted home runs back-to back. It marks the fifth time this season the Rebels have gone back-to-back.

It was Graham’s ninth bomb of the season and the seventh for Alderman. Ole Miss has hit a total of 78 home runs on the season.

LSU comes into the weekend with a 33-15 overall record and a 14-10 mark in conference play. The Tigers defeated SLU 17-3 on Tuesday and took the series from Alabama over the weekend.

This season, the Tigers have two batters hitting over .330 Dylan Crews (.340) and Jacob Berry (.378). The duo has hit 16 and 15 home runs respectfully.

This weekend, Ole Miss will send Dylan DeLucia (Friday), Hunter Elliott (Saturday) and Derek Diamond on the hill Sunday. The Tigers will have Ma’Khail Hillard on the mound on Friday. LSU has not announced a starter for the rest of the series.

Last season, LSU took two of three games from the Rebels at Swayze Field. In the last trip to Alex Box Stadium, Ole Miss won two-of-three games in 2019 to secure its first series win at LSU since 1982.

Game times for this series are set for Friday (7:30 p.m. ESPN 2), Saturday (2 p.m. SEC Network) and Sunday (1 p.m. SEC Network+).