Restocked and Reloaded, McPhee-McCuin Announces Latest Signees

Following a record breaking 2021-22 campaign, Ole Miss women’s basketball head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin is prepared to carry that momentum into her fifth season at the helm of the Rebels, as she announced her latest additions to the squad on Wednesday.



McPhee-McCuin has reloaded with some of the nation’s best, including one of the country’s top-rated transfers and some of the best up and coming talent. The five newcomers join Arkansas transfer Marquesha Davis and incoming four-star guard Ayanna Thompson out of Desoto, Texas. Ole Miss returns a solid trio of experience, including starters Madison Scott and Snudda Collins , as well as the SEC’s Sixth-Woman of the Year in Angel Baker .



Elauna Eaton • Guard • 6-0 • Redshirt Sophomore

Helena, Ark. • Nettleton • Arkansas



• Appeared in 28 games for the Razorbacks, with two starts

• Three games in double figures

• Career stats: 3.5 PPG, 1.3 RPG, .295 FG, .321 3FG, 14.0 MPG

• Arkansas Democrat-Gazzette’s 20202 Player of the Year

• Earned a spot on the Naismith Trophy High School Watch List

• Averaged 23.9 points per game and 7.9 rebounds per game as a senior at Nettleton HS



Coach Yo: “We recruited Elauna out of high school and were one of the finalists for her so once she entered her name in the portal, I felt good about us being able to land her here in Oxford. Elauna is a specialist! Our goal will be to expand her game and allow her to showcase her abilities on a consistent basis.”



Rita Igbokwe • Center • 6-4 • Senior

Jonesboro, Ga. • Mundy’s Mill • Pitt



• Appeared in 80 games for the Panthers, making 49 starts

• Ranked 20th in the nation this past season with 68 blocks, third in the ACC

• Led the Panthers in 2021-22 averaging 7.4 rebounds per game

• 16 games with double-digit rebounds, three double-doubles

• Career stats: 5.2 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 1.9 BPG, .465 FG, 20.1 MPG

• Six career games with five or more rejections

• Swatted away 60 shots as a freshman, the most by a freshman in Pitt history

• Three-star prospect by ESPN out of high school

• Earned First Team All-Region as a senior at Mundy’s Mill High School



Coach Yo: “As far as putting pieces together this off season, the acquisition of Rita was very important! Rita is a shot blocker, a rebounder, but she also has tremendous potential to score in a bunch of different ways. I am looking forward to expanding her game offensively. There is no doubt in my mind that Rita has potential to have a career in hoops after college.”



Brooke Moore • Guard • 5-7 • Graduate

Atlanta, Ga. • Henry County • Purdue



• Spent her first two seasons at Auburn, playing in 46 games for the Tigers

• Came in off the bench for the Boilermakers this past season in all 32 games

• Averaged 10.3 points per game as a senior, shooting at a .398 clip

• Career stats: 9.1 PPG, 1.6 RPG, .363 FG, .310 3FG, 19.9 MPG

• Dropped a career-high 27 points in the WNIT opener against Southern Illinois

• Drained 42 triples as a senior, shooting .356 from deep

• Five-star prospect out of high school by ESPN HoopGurlz, rated as the No. 11 guard in the nation

• 2018 Georgia Class AAAA Player of the Year

• Three-time Atlanta Journal-Constitution Player of the Year



Coach Yo: “I had a relationship with Brooke in her early days before college, so I’ve always enjoyed watching her perform. She reminds me of myself in a lot of ways and will bring a huge jolt of competitiveness to our program as soon as she steps on campus. Brooke can score in multiple ways and will bring defensive energy.”



Tyia Singleton • Forward • 6-2 • Redshirt Senior

Winter Haven, Fla. • Winter Haven • Rutgers



• Spent four seasons at Rutgers

• Appeared in 86 games for the Scarlet Knights, starting in 47

• 2021-22 and 2020-21 Academic All-Big Ten

• Started in 28 games this past season, averaging 20.0 minutes per contest

• Led Rutgers in blocks the last two years, ranked 10th in the Big Ten in 2021-22

• Netted a career-high 18 points against Ohio State in the 2021 Big Ten Tournament

• Matched a career-best 13 rebounds at Nebraska in 2022

• Seven double-digit rebound outings for the Scarlet Knights

• Career stats: 4.3 PPG, 4.5 RPG, .495 FG, 0.8 BPG, 17.0 MPG

• Three career double-doubles

• Ranked the No. 18 post player in the nation e out of high school according to ESPN Hoopgurlz

• Played in the Geico High School Basketball Nationals in 2017

• Averaged 6.9 points and 13.3 rebounds per game as a senior at Winter Haven High School



Coach Yo: “Tyia’s energy will be felt as soon as she comes to Oxford. Her style of play matches the SEC as she is tough and physical. She strengthens our interior and with consistent player development, I truly believe that Tyia will have a great career at Ole Miss.”



Myah Taylor • Guard • 5-7 • Graduate

Olive Branch, Miss. • Olive Branch • Mississippi State



• Named as the No. 17 transfer in the nation according to ESPN

• Four-year letterwinner at Mississippi State

• Played in 115 games, starting in 81 throughout her career

• Started in all 29 games for the Bulldogs this past season

• 710 career points

• Career stats: 6.2 PPG, 1.8 RPG, 3.9 APG, 0.7 SPG, .420 FG, .289 3FG, 25.2 MPG

• 36 career games with five plus assists

• Led the in 2021-22 SEC with an average of 5.48 assists per game, ranking 19th nationally

• Third in the SEC with a total of 78 steals as a redshirt-senior, ranking 30th nationally

• Five-star point guard out of Olive Branch High School

• Top prospect out of high school in Mississippi, ranked No. 50 overall, the No. 15 point guard by ESPN

• McDonald’s All-America Nominee

• Three-time Mississippi Gatorade Player of the Year



Coach Yo: Myah was a target recruit for us as soon as she entered the transfer portal. With us losing both Monk and Mimi, I felt the need to go after a high-level person and leader and I believe we’ve found that in Myah. Myah also knows the conference very well and with a lot of new faces, it will be important that she helps them with the transition.

