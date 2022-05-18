Tim Elko Tabbed to SEC Community Service Team

For the third year running, Ole Miss senior Tim Elko has been named to the SEC Community Service Team, announced Wednesday by the conference office.



The conference names a Community Service Team for each of its 21 league-sponsored sports, looking to highlight an athlete from each school who gives back to his community through superior service efforts.



A fixture in the Lafayette-Oxford-University community, Elko has volunteered with Ole Miss’ Adopt-A-Basket program, donating Thanksgiving baskets to families in need around the area. Elko also spent time virtually visiting with youth patients at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.



The Rebel captain also surprised classrooms in the area both with virtual reading sessions and recording reading videos for the university’s Reading with the Rebels program.



Elko helped assemble over 500 backpacks filled with non-perishable food items for the Feed the Sip initiative. Elko was a key fixture in A Night to Shine, celebrating local guests with special needs at an unforgettable prom night.



A member of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, Elko participated in the Unified Egg Bowl, cheering on Ole Miss’ Special Olympics team in the annual event against the competing team from Mississippi State.

