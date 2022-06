Game times for the Coral Gables Regional have been changed for day one’s action on Friday due to the weather forecast.

Ole Miss was set to take on the Arizona Wildcats at 6 p.m. CT, the start time for Ole Miss’ matchup with Arizona will now take place 55 minutes after the conclusion of the Miami vs. Canisius game, which is set for a 9 a.m. CT start.

The game was originally set to air on ESPNU. Now with the shift in time the TV designation is now TBA.

Staff Report