Ole Miss Claims Coral Gables Regional

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss with an offensive display in the championship game of the Coral Gables Regional to defeat the Arizona Wildcats 22-6.

Ole Miss (35-22) belted out five home runs against the Wildcats including three home runs by the captain Tim Elko.

Elko set the new single-season record with 22. He finished the game going 4-for-4 with three home runs, a single, two walks six runs scored and five RBI. Elko won the Coral Gables Regional MVP.

The Rebels’ second baseman Peyton Chatagnier and designated hitter Kemp Alderman joined in the action.

Ole Miss got the long ball started in the first as Elko hit his first of the night in a two-run shot.

Arizona matched the Rebels with home runs through the first four frames by Tanner O’Tremba and Blake Paugh (2).

The Rebels starter Derek Diamond worked 3.2 innings allowing five runs on six hits with three strikeouts and a wild pitch.

In the second, Chatagnier delivered a two-run shot that brought Hayden Dunhurst in to score. Then in the third, Elko hit his second home run.

Head coach Mike Bianco brought Jack Dougherty out of the bullpen in the fourth. Dougherty tossed the next 2.1 frames with no runs on two hits with four strikeouts and two walks to pick up the win.

Ole Miss broke the game open in the fifth to break a 5-5 score with a five-run frame that was capped off by a grand slam by Alderman.

The Rebels tacked on eight more runs in the sixth after doubles by Chatagnier, Calvin Harris and Justin Bench.

Elko smashed his final home run of the inning in the seventh to right field.

The Wildcats scored their final run in the seventh off a base knock.

In the ninth, Alderman and Dunhurst drove in Elko and Graham. Then Chatagnier delivered his second double of the night.

The Rebels second baseman finished the game going 4-for-6 with two runs scored and six RBI.

John Gaddis came in and worked 2 innings on the mound in the seventh surrendered a run on two hits with four strikeouts. In the ninth, Jack Washburn recorded the final three outs to secure the win.

The Rebels will head to Hattiesburg, Mississippi this weekend to take on the Southern Miss Golden Eagles in the Super Regional.