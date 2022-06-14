Ole Miss Headed to Omaha with Three Other SEC West Members

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss is headed back to Omaha for the College World Series for the first time since the 2014 season.

“It’s the pinnacle of college baseball, it’s the mountain top and what everybody strives for at the beginning of the year,” head coach Mike Bianco said on Tuesday to the media. “I don’t think it has ever changed in 70 years of the College World Series.”

Ole Miss (37-22) swept through the Coral Gables Regional and the Hattiesburg Super Regional to punch the program’s sixth ticket all time to the CWS.

This year, Ole Miss is joining three other SEC West teams in Arkansas, Auburn and Texas A&M in Omaha. Going through the SEC schedule and parody between teams.

“The teams are good,” Bianco said. “When you look at the SEC West and what a great year Auburn has had even at 16 conference wins. Arkansas has had a great year and the turn around by Schlossnagle. What a terrific year by the SEC.”

Bianco added that a total of three SEC members are on their side of the bracket (as Stanford takes on Arkansas).

On Saturday night, the Rebels are taking the diamond against a familiar conference opponent in the Auburn Tigers. The Tigers knocked out the No. 3 national seed Oregon State for its spot.

The Rebels took on the Tigers back in March at the start of conference action as Ole Miss won the series by taking two-of-three games.

“We are both different clubs now,” Bianco said. “Its probably a little easier than a team that you haven’t seen and all you have is video. At the end of the day its less about scouting reports all the teams can win. Its more about playing well and being able to perform really well when its maters the most.

Ole Miss and Auburn will step between the chalk in Omaha at 6 p.m. CT and can be seen on ESPN2.