Ole Miss Opens the CWS Against Auburn

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss returns to the diamond of the College World Series on Saturday against No. 14 seed Auburn Tigers at 6 p.m. on ESPN 2.

Ole Miss (37-22) advanced to the Super Regional round by winning all three of its games at the NCAA Coral Gables Regional, the first-ever road regional win for the Rebels. The Rebels captured the regional championship with a 22-6 victory over Arizona, the most runs scored in a single NCAA Tournament game in program-history.

The Rebels reached the College World Series with a two-game sweep on in-state foe No. 10 Southern Miss, recording the first two shutouts of the season. In Hattiesburg, the Rebels pitching staff recorded 21 strikeouts to just three walks.

The bullpen has not allowed an earned run since May 21, surrendering just one unearned run during the NCAA Tournament.

During the NCAA Tournament, Ole Miss leads the nation in hits allowed per 9 innings (5.60), shutouts (2), strikeout-to-walk ratio (5.58), and strikeouts per 9 innings (13.4) and WHIP (0.89) and ranks second in ERA (2.00).

Auburn comes into the CWS with a 42-20 overall record after winning the Auburn Regional and the Corvallis Super Regional over Oregon State.

The Tigers are led at the plate by Sonny DiChiara with a .392 average, 22 home runs and 59 RBIs. As a club, Auburn is hitting 287 and holding their opponents to a .252 average.

Fans will see Dylan DeLucia on the mound for the Rebels. DeLucia is 6-2 on the season with a 4.35 ERA with 88 strikeouts to 26 walks. He will go against the Tigers hurler Joseph Gonzalez who is 7-3 with a 2.95 ERA and 47 strikeouts to 14 walks.

Ole Miss and Auburn met back in March with the Rebels taking two of three from the Tigers.

The winner will move to the winners’ bracket game on Monday at 6 p. m., as the loser will play Monday at 1 p.m.