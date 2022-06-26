Ole Miss One Win Away from First Mens College World Series Title

By Emily Cochran

One win away from the Mens College World Series championship trophy, the Rebs are on fire. Call the fire department, the Rebs are absolutely scorching the earth in Omaha, and all the Sooners could do was fan the flames.

Ole Miss had 16 hits in last nights game, four of which were home runs. Oklahoma was rattled from the jump when the Rebs got up early and kept their 4-0 lead into the 6th. Jack Dougherty had a magnificent start on the bump and carried the Rebs pretty deep into the game, recording six strikeouts on the night before Mason Nichols took over in the 6th.

The Sooners had a glimmer of hope when they loaded the bases and scored two in the bottom of the 6th. Nichols stopped the Sooners in their tracks and sent the Rebel offense back to the plate.

Not only were there four home runs, three of which were back to back to back. Let me lay it out for y’all. Kemp Alderman and Peyton Chatagnier opened the door with back to back base hits before TJ McCants blew things wide open with his right field bomb in the 8th. Next man up, Calvin Harris sent one over the center field wall. Then, Justin Bench sent one over the left field gap. It felt like watching the home-run derby.

Back to back to back home runs for Ole Miss erupted the showers. Thousands of fans were on their feet cheering, screaming, and exchanging high fives.

No Ole Miss fans were strangers last night. The sea of red and blue was louder than I’ve ever heard them, with Hotty Toddys and Hell Yeah Damn Rights galore.

The Rebs made Mens College World Series history at Charles Schwab and we wouldn’t have it any other way. The last time any team had back to back home runs in the Mens CWS was when LSU did it in 1998. I can’t believe it folks. This was magic in the making.

Nichols racked up 5 Sooner strikeouts before handing the ball to Josh Mallitz who replaced Nichols in the bottom of the 8th. He had two strikeouts of his own and allowed only one run making it 8-3 Rebs.

Ole Miss had a productive 9th, bringing in two more runs, and furthering their lead 10-3. In their final at bat, the Sooners put a couple runners on but ultimately Mallitz brought the night to a close, recording 4 strikeouts and securing the W.

Ole Miss is headed into tomorrow 1-0 in hopes of winning their potential final game and taking the Men’s College World Series title back to Oxford for the first time. The work is not over. See y’all at 2:00PM. The Rebs want it all and they indeed are hot.