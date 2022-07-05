Collegiate National Team USA Roster Announced

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss head baseball coach Mike Bianco will lead members of the Collegiate National Team USA as they travel to the Netherlands this month to compete for a gold medal.

Team USA announced the stars and stripes 26-man roster on Tuesday. Team USA has two Ole Miss players on this year’s team in LHP Hunter Elliott and infielder Jacob Gonzalez.

A total of eight players from the SEC made this year’s club: Enrique Bradfield Jr. and Carter Holton from Vanderbilt, Dylan Crews and Tre’ Morgan from LSU, Joseph Gonzalez from Auburn, and Wyatt Langford from Florida.

To see the full list of the 2022 Collegiate National Team roster, click here.

Bianco will have Cliff Godwin (ECU), Josh Holliday (Oklahoma State), Scott Brown (Vanderbilt), Xan Barksdale and Drew Bianco (LSU) as assistant coaches.

Team USA will play in the Netherlands on July 9 against Japan. The ballplayers will then take the diamond against Italy, Cuba, the Netherlands and Curacao from July 9-13. The second-round games are on July 14 with the Championship game on July 15. All games will be streamed online via HonkbalSoftbal.tv.