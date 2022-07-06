Thursday, July 7, 2022
SportsBaseballFeaturedHeadlines

Ole Miss Baseball Adds Xavier Rivas

0
462

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss baseball team, fresh off a national championship title, has added southpaw Xavier Rivas from the transfer portal for the 2023 class.

Rivas comes to Oxford from the University of Indianapolis, a division II school. This past season, the sophomore had a 2.24 ERA with 128 strikeouts and 0.99 WHIP for the First-Team All-America in 80.1 innings of work.

As a freshman, Rivas worked 25.1 innings on the mound with 29 strikeouts, which was tied for fourth-best on the team. In two outs against Maryville (4/3/21) and Lindenwood (5/15/21), he recorded seven strikeouts on the bump.

Rivas played high school ball at Portage and is a Portage, Indiana, native. In high school he was a three-sport star in wrestling, football, and baseball. On the diamond in his junior season, Rivas posted 62 strikeouts for the Indians in 46 innings thrown.

Previous articleOle Miss Women’s Basketball’s SEC Opponents Finalized
Next articleBond Denied for Man Charged With Felony Stalking of Oxford Mayor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow
//The following lines allow infolinks to place their ads - Inserted 6/17/2022 // End infolinks tracing pixel

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddy@olemiss.edu

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles