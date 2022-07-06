Ole Miss Baseball Adds Xavier Rivas

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss baseball team, fresh off a national championship title, has added southpaw Xavier Rivas from the transfer portal for the 2023 class.

Rivas comes to Oxford from the University of Indianapolis, a division II school. This past season, the sophomore had a 2.24 ERA with 128 strikeouts and 0.99 WHIP for the First-Team All-America in 80.1 innings of work.

As a freshman, Rivas worked 25.1 innings on the mound with 29 strikeouts, which was tied for fourth-best on the team. In two outs against Maryville (4/3/21) and Lindenwood (5/15/21), he recorded seven strikeouts on the bump.

Rivas played high school ball at Portage and is a Portage, Indiana, native. In high school he was a three-sport star in wrestling, football, and baseball. On the diamond in his junior season, Rivas posted 62 strikeouts for the Indians in 46 innings thrown.