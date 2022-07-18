Five Ole Miss Baseball Players Selected on Day Two of 2022 MLB Draft

By Adam Brown

Five Ole Miss Rebels had their names called Monday during the second day of the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft.

Junior pitcher Derek Diamond, junior catcher Hayden Dunhurst, junior pitcher Dylan DeLucia, senior closer Brandon Johnson and captain Tim Elko were all selected.

Diamond, Dunhurst and DeLucia were selected in the sixth round. Diamond went as the fourth pick in the round to the Pittsburg Pirates. The Kansas City Royals selected Dunhurst with the ninth selection, and DeLucia was scooped up as the 15th pick in the sixth round by the Cleveland Guardians.

In the ninth round, the Royals grabbed another Rebel, closer Brandon Johnson, with the ninth pick.

Elko got selected by the Chicago White Sox in the tenth round and 25th pick.

The Rebels are still riding high, less than a month since their historic run in Omaha that culminated in the first national championship in program history after the team swept Oklahoma.