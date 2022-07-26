Ole Miss Signs Seattle U Guard Bree Calhoun

Ole Miss women’s basketball coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin announced the addition of graduate transfer Bree Calhoun on Tuesday.

Calhoun will join the Rebels for the 2022-23 season from Seattle U.

“I am very pleased to welcome a student-athlete the caliber of Bree to our program,” said McPhee-McCuin. “Her competitiveness and ability to defend, mirrors the aggressive style of how we want to play, and her overall experience makes her an excellent addition to our basketball family.”

Calhoun arrives in Oxford after playing for the Redhawks in the last two seasons.

During her time in Seattle, Calhoun played in all 25 games, snagging 83 steals to rank fourth nationally. She averaged 12.7 points, 5.6 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 3.2 steals per game en route to being named the 2020-21 WAC Defensive Player of the Year and earning All-WAC Second Team honors.



The Granada Hills, Calif., native set a new Seattle U single-game assist record as a senior, dropping 15 dimes against Northwest and scored a career-high 25 points against New Mexico State. Calhoun averaged 12.9 points, 4.7 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game to assist her in earning the title as the WAC Sixth-Woman of the Year.



Recording 70 plus steals in back-to-back seasons, Calhoun has recorded a steal in 50 consecutive games heading into the 2022-23 campaign.

Staff Report