Graduate Hotels Now Offering Short-Term Home Rentals

An Oxford home that can now be booked for short-term rentals through Graduate Homes. Photo provided

Graduate Hotels recently announced the launch of Graduate Homes, a premium short-term rental offering with properties available to be booked in Oxford for stays beginning in the fall.

Specializing in university-anchored markets, Graduate Homes offers travelers an elevated guest experience and local homeowners the opportunity to earn additional income during peak university weekends such as home football and basketball games, graduation and homecoming.

Graduate Homes is also offered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Graduate Homes guests will stay at homes in prime university locations, with VIP amenities including, a dedicated concierge service to coordinate everything from transportation to the ultimate tailgating experience, access to Graduate Hotels pools and fitness centers and exclusive discounts across Graduate Hotels bars and restaurants.

Guests will also be able to book in-home experiences, such as yoga classes or personal mixologists, through Graduate Hotels’ partnership with experiential platform Way.

“We’re thrilled to introduce travelers to the next iteration of the Graduate Hotels guest experience with the launch of Graduate Homes,” said Kevin Osterhaus, Graduate Hotels President. “The short-term rental market has exploded in the last few years, and as a hotel brand that is rooted in university communities, we felt this was a natural next step for our brand. We hope Graduate Homes becomes a staple for families and travelers to celebrate milestones for many years to come.”

Graduate Homes uniquely offers homeowners all management services including the booking platform, marketing of listings, vacation planning, concierge services and pre- and during-stay communication. While guests experience the destination like a local, homeowners earn additional income and return to a clean, secure house. Homeowners listed with Graduate Homes will receive additional incentives and perks including exclusive access to their neighboring Graduate as well as a 20 percent discount at the 32 Graduate Hotels properties across the U.S. and U.K.

In addition to existing properties, Graduate Homes will continue to grow the platform with luxury residences that offer the Graduate Homes parameters. Interested homeowners are encouraged to submit applications through the Graduate Homes website.

For more information on the Graduate Homes homeowner experience and or to apply for the program, visit www.graduatehomes.com. For direct bookings, click here and for imagery of Graduate Homes, click here.

Staff report