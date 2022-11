The LOU community is serious about coffee – especially free coffee.

Hundreds lined up at Oxford’s new Dunkin’ Donuts with hopes of being one of the 200 first customers to receive free coffee for a year.

The new coffee shop opened for the first time on Friday.

Juliana Pavanatti in charge of New store Openings and Training said she was so taken aback by the crowd and community support.

Francine Green and Tyler Green Brody Lewis #144, Keelin Duffey #145 and Sydney Hollis #146 Williams #1, Brooke Franke#2,

Jessica Stephenson #3 and Tia Mull #4 Jack Smith #40 and Dalton Firtik #41 Waiting in the cold for free coffee. Photos by Rosie Vassallo

Courtesy of Rosie Vassallo with the Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce