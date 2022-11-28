Ole Miss’ Amaree Abram Named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week

Ole Miss men’s basketball freshman Amaree Abram has been named the SEC Co-Freshman of the Week, the conference announced Monday.

Abram led Ole Miss to a 2-1 stay in Orlando last week for the ESPN Events Invitational, where the Rebels advanced to the title game against Oklahoma. All told, Abram accounted for 30.1 percent of all Rebel scoring in the tournament, averaging 20.7 points per game across three contests against Stanford (26 points; W, 72-68), Siena (19 points; W, 74-62) and Oklahoma (17 points; L, 59-55). He also averaged 3.3 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals, while shooting .641 overall (25-39), .750 from three (6-8) and a perfect 6-of-6 from the free throw line.

Abram scored a career and Ole Miss team season-high 26 points against Stanford in the opener, the most points scored by a Rebel freshman since 2018-19 (26, Blake Hinson, at Mississippi State, Jan. 12, 2019) and the most by a Rebel freshman in a non-conference game since 2011-12 (27, Jarvis Summers, at Penn State, Dec. 4, 2011). He scored 43 of his 62 total points in the second halves of games at the Invitational, averaging 14.3 points in the back half while shooting .696 overall (16-23), .833 from three (5-6) and a perfect 6-of-6 from the free throw line. Abram entered play averaging just 7.0 points per game with a career-high eight points vs. Florida Atlantic on Nov. 11, but scored at least 17 points in all three games this past week.

Up next, Ole Miss makes a short trip up I-55 to take on the Memphis Tigers (4-2) on Saturday (Dec. 3), with tipoff set for 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2.

