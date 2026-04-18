Ole Miss Lands Point Guard, But Roster Work Remains

It’s taken while, but Ole Miss finally added another piece to its roster puzzle on Friday.

Seton Hall guard Adam Clark committed to the Rebels, giving Chris Beard his second pickup of the portal cycle and, more importantly, a true point guard at a time when the roster badly needed one.

NEWS: Seton Hall transfer guard Adam Clark has committed for Ole Miss, he told @On3. The 5-10 junior averaged 12.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game this season. Earned All-Big East Second Team honors.https://t.co/P2CLLLO2iq pic.twitter.com/Q7t9F2oHwG — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) April 18, 2026

That is the headline. The context is a little more complicated.

The portal is about to hit the two week mark, and Ole Miss is still sitting on only two commitments. Former Pitt guard Roman Siulepa came aboard last week. Now Clark joins him.

That is progress, but it is also a reminder that the rebuild is still in its early stages. Beard has a lot of spots to fill, and the SEC is not exactly a league where you can afford to be slow out of the gate.

Clark helps, though. He is a proven scorer, a steady ball handler, and someone who has played a ton of college basketball.

He averaged 12.7 points, 4.9 assists, and nearly 3 rebounds this past season at Seton Hall while earning All‑Big East Second Team honors. Before that, he put up almost 20 points per game at Merrimack and finished top five nationally in steals.

He has been productive everywhere he has been, and Ole Miss needs that kind of reliability.

More than anything, he fills a hole. Losing Travis Perry and Eduardo Klafke left the Rebels without a point guard on the roster.

Clark changes that. He is experienced, he can create offense, and he gives Beard a starting point for how this backcourt might look.

But one commitment does not fix the bigger picture.

Ole Miss still has a long list of needs, and the portal is not slowing down for anyone.

Clark is a good addition. Siulepa is a good addition. Now the Rebels have to stack more of them, because two weeks in, the roster still has a lot of empty spots on it.

For today, though, Ole Miss can feel good about landing a guard who fits what they need.

The next step is making sure he is not one of only a few.

Ole Miss Basketball Transfer Portal Tracker

Men

Outgoing

Incoming

Adam Clark, G, 5-10, Jr.

Roman Siulepa, F, 6-6, Fr. (Pittsburgh)

Women

Outgoing

J’Adore Young, 6-4, C, Soph.

Tianna Thompson, 5-10, G, Soph. (Baylor)

Incoming