Kingsbarn Capital Breaks Ground on Ole Miss Student Housing Complex

Kingsbarn Capital & Development has broken ground on The Cottages at Hooper Hill, a student housing project in Oxford.

Kingsbarn has hired A.S. Fornea Construction, a well-respected and experienced local Oxford contractor, to construct the project.

The project, which is an expansion of the existing Cottages at Hooper Hill, will be the addition of 51 beds to the property by constructing nine buildings consisting of three- and four-bedroom units. Delta Gamma and Kappa Delta, two sorority organizations at the University of Mississippi, have executed leases for the expansion phase at Hooper Hill.

Hooper Hill is the third Ole Miss student housing community Kingsbarn has acquired this year. The school’s enrollment for 2021-2022 saw an increase of 18% over 2020, and enrollment for 2022-2023 saw an increase of 5.1%.

