Today, top Oxford Charger recruits announced their intent to play football at Division I universities as a part of NCAA’s Early Signing Day- the first chance for recruits to sign their National Letter of Intent (NLI). Signing National Letters of Intent from the Oxford Charger Class of 2023 were Mack Howard, Malaki Pegues, and Alex Sanford.



Oxford, Mississippi (December 21, 2022)- Oxford High School Chargers sign National Letters of Intent to play Division I football on NCAA’s Early Signing Day. Pictured left to right: Malaki Pegues (Troy University), Alex Sanford (University of Arkansas), and Mack Howard (University of Utah).

Mack Howard– University of Utah

During Mack’s senior year at Oxford High, he completed 63% of his passes for 1400 yards and 17 touchdowns, with a QB rating of 105.9. Mack was selected as a member of the 2022 Clarion Ledger Dandy Dozen and was chosen to represent Mississippi in the annual Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Game. Mack served as a member of the OHS Football Leadership Council and was elected by his teammates as a team captain for the 2022 season.

Malaki Pegues- Troy University

Malaki recorded 103 tackles including 23.5 tackles for loss during his Charger career. He also accounted for 4 sacks, 113 QB hurries, and blocked 2 field goals. Malaki was selected to represent Mississippi in the annual Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Game. Malaki also served as a member of the OHS Football Leadership Council for two seasons and was elected by his teammates as a team captain for the 2022 season.

Alex Sanford- University of Arkansas

During Alex’s career at OHS, he accounted for 342 tackles including 58 tackles for loss. Alex also accumulated 115 sacks and 35 QB hurries,es while also blocking 5 kicks during his career. Alex was selected as a member of the 2022 Clarion ledger Dandy Dozen and was chosen to represent Miss. Mississippi in the annual Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Game. Alex also became Oxford’s second-ever selection for the US Army AIII American Bowl. Alex served as a member of the OHS Football Leadership Council for three seasons and was elected by his teammates as a team captain for the 2022 season.

Oxford Charger Head Coach, Chris Cutcliffe, also announced Division 1 signees from the Class of 2020 who have been playing football at Northwest Mississippi Community College. These players were a part of the football team that won Oxford’s first state championship in 2019 and were not able to have a public scholarship signing due to Covid restrictions. Today, Oxford High School celebrated their success at the JuCo level and congratulated them on their signing with Division I football teams.

Charger Class of 2020 Community College Signees:

Javian Gipson-Holmes – Northeast MS CC – Signed with East Central University

DK Johnson – Northwest MS CC – Signedwith Delta State University

Tank Pearson – Northwest MS CC – Signed with Ohio University

Dude Person – Northwest MS CC – Signed with the University of Central Arkansas

Kiyon Williams – Northwest MS CC – Signed with the University of Central Arkansas

Courtesy of Oxford School District