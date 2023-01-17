Reid Sherman Investment of Raymond James Makes Forbes’ Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams List

Reid Sherman Investment Group of Raymond James, located in Oxford and Tupelo was named to the Forbes list of Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams.

The list, which recognizes top-performing teams, was released online on Jan. 12.

The 2023 Forbes ranking of America’s Top Wealth Management Teams Best-In-State, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, mostly gained through telephone and in-person due diligence interviews, and quantitative data. Advisor teams that are considered must have one advisor with a minimum of seven years of experience, have been in existence as a team for at least one year, have at least 5 team members, and have been nominated by their firm.

The algorithm weights factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those that encompass best practices in their practices and approach to working with clients.

Financial Advisors, Lindsay Reid and Chuck Sherman, joined together in 2009 and formed the

Reid Sherman Investment Group. The group joined Raymond James & Associates in 2018 and

have offices located in both Oxford and Tupelo. Reid Sherman Investment Group provides

comprehensive financial planning and works with clients to develop custom investment

portfolios. They specialize in discretionary portfolio management of equities (stocks) and fixed-income securities for retirement and investment portfolios to help clients reach their financial

goals.

To schedule an appointment or for more information on the Reid Sherman Investment Group,

visit reidshermangroup.com or call 662-550-2350.