Red Window Expands at Insight Park

Red Window’s new Creative Lab at Insight Park adapts what was originally designed as a science lab for research-and-development startups. It provides a low-light environment suitable for video and photography editing.

Red Window Communications, an Oxford-based public relations and marketing agency, has expanded its presence at the University of Mississippi’s research park.

In January, Red Window added a new 520-square-foot Creative Lab to its suite at the university’s Innovation Hub at Insight Park. The expansion comes as the agency marks the fifth anniversary of its founding and welcomes its first full-time videographer.

“Insight Park has been an inspiring space for our team to work day-to-day and also to collaborate with our clients,” said Lucy Schultze, founder and CEO of Red Window. “Having a new space dedicated to our creative team gives us the opportunity to continue growing our staff and capabilities.”

Red Window is among several private companies with offices at Insight Park, where the proximity to campus helps facilitate internship programs and research collaborations.

Justin Elliott Thompson of Memphis joined Red Window Communications in January as a full-time video content producer.

The agency’s creative capabilities include website design, graphic design, photography and videography. The team integrates those visual skillsets alongside writing, strategy and data analysis as part of multifaceted communication programs and campaigns for clients.

Video storytelling has been a growing area of the agency’s work even before this month’s arrival of its first full-time video content producer, Justin Elliott Thompson.

Red Window produces commercials for television and streaming platforms, as well as interview-style videos that let clients showcase their expertise to grow their audience. The agency also partners with clients on videos that showcase company culture as a way to bolster recruiting.

Red Window was founded by Schultze, a former journalist, in 2018. Learn more: https://redwindowcommunications.com.

Staff report