Jacob Gonzalez Named 2023 Preseason All-American by Baseball America

The preseason accolades continue to roll in for Ole Miss’ Jacob Gonzalez as he was named to the Baseball America 2023 Preseason All-America First Team on Monday morning.

This is the third Preseason All-American honor for the junior as he was named to both Perfect Game and Collegiate Baseball News’ lists earlier this year. Gonzalez has also been named the No. 3 MLB prospect in all of college baseball by D1Baseball and the No. 5 MLB Draft prospect by MLB Pipeline heading into the 2023 season.

Gonzalez started every game of the 2022 season at shortstop for the Rebels while leading Ole Miss in runs scored (73) and walks (50). He also finished second on the team in RBI (52), total bases (135), and home runs (18). The junior hit .273 with an OPS of .963 and a slugging percentage of .558 while leading the Rebels to their first National Championship in program history.

The Glendora, California native put together a phenomenal postseason, scoring at least one run in every game of both the Coral Gables Regional and the Hattiesburg Super Regional. He also went 3-for-4 with a solo home run that sparked the scoring for the Rebels in the National Title clinching game against Oklahoma in the College World Series Final.

Gonzalez and the rest of the Rebels will open the 2023 season on February 17 against Delaware in Oxford.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports