Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Takes on the Lady Volunteers on Rocky Top

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss women’s basketball team remains on the road this evening as they travel up to Knoxville, TN to take on the Tennessee Lady Volunteers. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m. CT and can be seen on SEC Network +.

Ole Miss (18-4, 7-2 SEC) is coming off of a 76-73 victory over No. 24 Arkansas on the road on Sunday. The Rebels were led on the court in scoring by Marquesha Davis with a career-high 20 points and a season-high eight boards.

Against the Razorbacks, Ole Miss erased a 19-point deficit in Bud Walton Arena. The win over the Razorbacks was the first in Fayetteville since 2011 and the program’s first overtime victory since 2019.

Tennessee started off SEC play with a red hot 8-0 start, before faltering against undefeated No. 3 LSU, 76-68 in Baton Rouge on Monday.

Despite losing Preseason First-Team All-SEC member Tamari Key, the Lady Vols have remained one of the most efficient offenses in the conference averaging 76.58 points per outing to rank third overall.

Mississippi State transfer Rickea Jackson currently paces the Lady Vols averaging 17.7 points per game, while Jordan Horston leads the team off the boards with 6.8 per game.

The Lady Vols have held court in the series against the Rebels, leading 51-8 dating back to the first meeting in 1977.

Ole Miss last knocked off the all-time winningest program in women’s college basketball in 2017, in a 67-62 win in Oxford. The Rebels have only left Knoxville with a win twice in program history, the last time being in 1987.

Rebel legend Peggie Gillom-Granderson still remains in the Tennessee record books, holding the record for most points scored against a Lady Vol squad. In 1978, Gillom-Granderson recorded a record-breaking performance with 45 points against UT in Knoxville off of 21 made field goals. The record still stands in Ole Miss history as well as the most points scored in a single outing.