Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Hit With Another Potential Portal Departure

Ole Miss women’s basketball already had a long offseason ahead, and that list of needs just grew. Sophomore guard Tianna Thompson intends to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after one year in Oxford, according to On3 Sports.

NEWS: Ole Miss’ Tianna Thompson plans to enter the transfer portal, she told @On3. The 5-10 sophomore averaged 6 ppg and shot 42% from deep. TRACKER: https://t.co/wYv1Ze6EPC pic.twitter.com/gnxO0b7FDt — Talia Goodman (@TaliaGoodmanWBB) April 3, 2026

With seven seniors on the roster, head coach Yolett McPhee‑McCuin was already preparing for a heavy portal cycle. Thompson’s decision adds another spot to fill and removes one of the few returning contributors.

Thompson arrived at Ole Miss last offseason after beginning her career at Georgia Tech. She played her freshman season in Atlanta during the 2024‑25 campaign, averaging 4.0 points and 1.0 rebound on 53.9 percent shooting before transferring to Oxford.

In her lone season with the Rebels, Thompson played in 34 games and made two starts. She averaged 14.9 minutes, 6.0 points, 1.3 rebounds, 27 assists and 29 steals. She also led the team in three‑point percentage, hitting 42 percent of her attempts from beyond the arc on 37 makes.

Her role grew late in the season, and she was on the floor for key stretches in both the SEC and NCAA Tournaments. She even took the final shot of the year for Ole Miss, a three‑pointer that bounced off the front of the rim against Minnesota.

Of the five players with eligibility remaining, Thompson was arguably the second‑most important to keep.

She gave Ole Miss a reliable outside scoring option, something every modern roster needs whether it’s as a forgotten outlet or a spark for a run.

The transfer portal doesn’t open until April 7, so there’s still time for Ole Miss to try to keep her in the fold. If not, it’s another piece that will need replacing.

And if she follows through with her plans, Thompson will be searching for her third program in three years, a reflection of how fluid roster building has become across the sport.