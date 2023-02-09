Ole Miss Baseball to Celebrate 2022 National Championship During Opening Weekend

In just eight days, the 2022 National Champion Ole Miss Rebels will open their 2023 season by hosting Delaware for a three-game series at Oxford-University Stadium. The Opening Weekend series is set to run from February 17-19 with the Rebels set to celebrate their national title each day of the series.

The celebration festivities kick off on February 17 as the team plans to reveal brand new signage on the outfield wall prior to first pitch. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to witness the reveal of the logo that will honor the program’s first national championship. The first 1,000 fans to arrive will also receive their very own mini replica National Championship trophy.

Former Rebel captain and current member of the White Sox organization, Tim Elko is set to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the 2023 season opener. First pitch between the Rebels and the Blue Hens is set for 4:00 p.m.

On February 18, the first 1,000 fans to arrive will receive a National Championship T-Shirt presented by Hancock Whitney. First pitch on Saturday is set for 12:00 p.m.

On February 19, the first 1,000 fans to arrive will receive an Ole Miss Baseball koozie, also presented by Hancock Whitney. Head coach Mike Bianco’s father, Ron Bianco, who played baseball and football at the University of Delaware, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch. First pitch in the series finale is set for 12:00 p.m.

Students looking to secure their spots in right field for the weekend and the entire 2023 season, can participate in Right Field Setup Friday afternoon at 1:00 p.m.

