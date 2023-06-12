Rain, Thunderstorms are Expected Tuesday; Wet Week Possible

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

After a break in the rain today after Sunday’s showers and thunderstorms, more arrive early Tuesday in Lafayette County.

Showers are expected to roll in around 4 a.m. Tuesday and continue throughout the day, according to the National Weather Service.

As of Monday, no hail or heavy winds are suspected during the thunderstorms Tuesday.

There is a 70 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms after 10 a.m. The high temperature will only hit about 79 degrees. The wind will remain around 5 to 10 mph. The rain will continue into the evening hours with a low of 64 degrees Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, there is a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high of around 83 degrees. The chance for rain on Wednesday night is about 40 percent.

Thursday through Sunday all have a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon. When it isn’t raining, the skies will be partly sunny.

The high on Thursday will be around 85 degrees. That will increase to the low 90s over the weekend with lows in the high 60s.

As of Monday, the NWS has not released any suspected severe weather days this week. Hotty Toddy News will post any weather updates, watches and warnings on its Facebook and Twitter pages.