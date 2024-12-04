10 Ways to Tell You’re Talking to an Ole Miss Student, Part 2

6. They Take Southern Hospitality Seriously

Ole Miss students could win Olympic gold in politeness. “Yes, ma’am,” “No, sir,” and “Bless your heart” are practically reflexes. Need directions? They’ll not only tell you how to get there but might also walk you halfway just to be sure. But don’t let their charm fool you—they’ll still trash-talk your football team with a smile. It’s all part of the Southern charm: polite to a fault but fiercely loyal to the Rebels.

7. They’ve Perfected the Art of Brunch

Brunch isn’t just a meal—it’s a sacred ritual. Ole Miss students know where to get the fluffiest biscuits, the crispiest bacon, and mimosas that somehow never stop flowing. Sundays are reserved for long meals with friends, usually dissecting everything that happened at The Grove or on The Square the night before. Just don’t interrupt them mid-bite of Big Bad Breakfast’s famous pancakes—it’s considered a sin.

8. They Can Quote Faulkner (or At Least Know Where Rowan Oak Is)

Ole Miss students may not have read The Sound and the Fury, but they’ll still talk about William Faulkner like he’s a distant relative. “Rowan Oak? Oh, that’s just Faulkner’s house,” they’ll say, as if they grew up there. Whether they’ve attended literary events on campus or just taken a selfie outside his old home, they proudly embrace the Nobel laureate’s connection to Oxford—even if they have to Google half his quotes.

9. They’re Passionate About Ole Miss Traditions

Ole Miss traditions aren’t just rituals—they’re a way of life. Ask them about the first time they saw the Walk of Champions or sang the alma mater, and you’ll get a play-by-play that’s longer than the game itself. And don’t even get them started on the time the Rebels beat Alabama—not once but twice in 2014 and 2015. Oh, and that legendary win against the Georgia Bulldogs in 2024? They’ll recount it like a bard reciting an epic poem, complete with hand gestures and a dramatic pause for effect. “That touchdown in the fourth quarter? Poetry in motion,” they’ll say, conveniently ignoring the chaos that followed. And speaking of chaos, the goalposts? Yeah, they didn’t stand a chance. Ole Miss students proudly marched them straight to The Square in a parade of Rebel pride, creating a spectacle so epic it probably deserves its own Netflix documentary. For Ole Miss students, these moments are more than nostalgic—they’re practically scripture.

10. They’re Lifelong Rebels

When you meet an Ole Miss student, you’re meeting a Rebel for life. Their passion for Ole Miss doesn’t fade after graduation—it only intensifies. They’ll make sure you know they bleed red and blue and that “Hotty Toddy” will forever be their battle cry. Even decades later, you’ll find them at alumni events still reminiscing about that one perfect Saturday in The Grove—and probably planning their next trip back.