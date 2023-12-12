A Heartfelt Thank You to Our Loyal Readers

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of Hotty Toddy News as you know it. The website, www.hottytoddy.com will no longer be affiliated with the School of Journalism and New Media at the University of Mississippi. It will be returning to HottyToddy Media LLC.

The site should go dark sometime later this week. Our social media platforms will revert back to HottyToddy Media LLC as well.

We want to take a moment to express our deepest gratitude to every one of you who has read our stories and contributed your thoughts, comments and news tips over the years.

Your engagement, feedback, and dedication to staying informed have been the driving force behind our efforts to provide you with community stories written by our staff and our students.

Thank you for being an integral part of the Hotty Toddy News family. We are grateful for the opportunity to have been a source of news and information in your lives.

With heartfelt gratitude,

The Hotty Toddy News Team