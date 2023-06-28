Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Announces 2023-2024 SEC Slate

Tyia Singleton Photos by Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics

Ole Miss women’s basketball has received its SEC opponents for the 2023-24 season, with the conference announcing games for all 14 schools Wednesday morning.



The 16-game schedule includes eight trips around the SEC and eight home games from the SJB Pavilion. In-season home-and-homes include Florida, Georgia and in-state rival Mississippi State. Ole Miss will pack its signature defense for trips to Alabama, Kentucky, Missouri, South Carolina and Vanderbilt. Fans will be able to pack the SJB Pavilion with additional home games against Arkansas, Auburn, Tennessee, Texas A&M and the defending National Champions from LSU.



Entering year six of the Yolett McPhee-McCuin era in Oxford, Ole Miss is on to the next following a historic 2022-23 season. The Rebels thrilling upset of No. 1 seeded Stanford in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament propelled Ole Miss to its first Sweet 16 appearance since 2007 and its 11th in program history. Last year, the Rebels matched a program best in conference play with 11 wins and reached the mark for the first time in the 16-game SEC game format.



SEC All-Defensive standout Madison Scott returns along with fellow starters Marquesha Davis and Tyia Singleton . McPhee-McCuin created major waves in the portal, with two of ESPN’s top-15 transfers in Kennedy Todd-Williams from North Carolina and KK Deans from Florida. The pair joins Kharyssa Richardson from Auburn and five incoming freshmen for a total of eight newcomers to the Rebel roster.



Dates, times and television designations for games will be announced at a later date.



New season ticket sales for the 2023-24 campaign are currently live, while season ticket renewals launch July 3 at OleMissTix.com.

