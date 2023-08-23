Inc. Magazine Names Life Dental Group to Inc. 5000 for Second Consecutive Year

Dr. Mike Huggins with the Life Dental Group. Photo provided

For the second year in a row, Life Dental Group, a dental services organization based in Oxford has been named to the 2023 Inc. 5000 list as one of the fastest-growing companies in the country.

Life Dental Group is the sixth fastest-growing company in Mississippi and is ranked 179th nationally in health services. The company was also named to the Inc. 5000 in 2022.

The Inc. 5000, introduced by Inc. Magazine in 1982, combs the national entrepreneurial landscape for the most successful privately-owned companies. Inc. Magazine looks at each applicant’s revenue growth to determine which 5,000 are the fastest-growing nationwide. All 5,000 companies are rewarded with a profile on Inc.com.

Growing Across the Southeast

With six practices in Mississippi, six in Alabama and plans to open three more this year; Life Dental Group partners with local dental clinics across the Southeast. By managing the administrative and business operations of local dental clinics, Life Dental Group allows dental professionals to focus their energy on providing excellent care to patients.

“This recognition is a product of the talented professionals we recruit and the high level of patient care they provide,” said Jeff Hand, president of Life Dental Group. “Our teams are the core of our continued growth.”

Courtesy of Red Window Communications