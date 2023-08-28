Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Alum Myah Taylor Signs Overseas Contract to Begin Professional Career

The Ole Miss women’s basketball legacy continues to spread worldwide, with Taylor signing a contract to continue her basketball career abroad. Taylor inked a deal with Vasas Akademia women located in Budapest, Hungary.



Taylor joins Vasas Akademia in the Hungary A Division, the top women’s basketball league in the country.

Founded in 2007, the team is highly regarded for its strong defense and fast paced offense and is always a strong contender each season in the race for the Hungarian Cup.



In her lone season in Oxford, Taylor left an impact on Ole Miss women’s basketball that will be felt for years to come as a defensive force for the Rebels. Taylor averaged 6.4 points per game in 31 contests for the Rebels, and dropped a team leading 133 assists. A defensive power, Taylor was a strong force behind Ole Miss’ upset over No. 1 Stanford in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament to reach the program’s 11th Sweet 16.



Off the court the Olive Branch, Mississippi, native was a key fixture in the community and across the Magnolia State. Throughout the offseason, Taylor held multiple basketball camps throughout the region collecting funding and supplies for local Boys and Girls Clubs.



Taylor joins her teammate Angel Baker as the second Rebel to sign a professional contract this offseason, with Baker inking a deal to play in Poland to begin her pro career.



Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports