Ole Miss holds off Baylor for trip to Sweet 16

Ole Miss had a chance to make history today with the men and women basketball teams playing for a spot in their respective NCAA Tournament Sweet 16s.

The Rebels’ women team held up their end of the deal with a 69-63 win against Baylor and now await for the outcome of the men’s second round NCAA Tournament game against Iowa State at 6:45 p.m.

No matter what happens later tonight, Ole Miss’s women’s team advancing to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2023 is a major accomplishment for the program. And Baylor made them work for it.

The Bears held Ole Miss to just six points in the second quarter, which included the Rebels going 0-for-12 from the field in the final 5:30 of the first half. That allowed Baylor to head into halftime with a 29-26 halftime lead.

But the Rebels’ shooting woes in the second half and whenever the Bears tried to take the lead, the Rebels responded. That was no more apparent than in the game’s final 60 seconds of action.

A fast-paced series of layups with two minutes left to play ended with Baylor’s Sarah Andrews making a jump shot to tie the game at 61-61 and 58 seconds left to play.

Madison Scott’s mid-range jump shot put the Rebels ahead on the possession following a timeout gave Ole Miss a two-point lead with 40 seconds left. Baylor would air ball a three-pointer on the next possession and KK Deans made all six of her free throw attempts in the final 30 seconds to secure the win.

Ole Miss will advance to the Sweet 16 and will face the winner of No. 1-overall seed UCLA and No. 8-regional seed Richmond taking place later tonight.