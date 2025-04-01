Rebels’ Coach Yo lands Wichita State’s leading scorer out of transfer portal

OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin isn’t wasting time landing new players out of the transfer ports.

According to a media release, the Rebels signed Jayla Murray, a forward from Wichita State, to the roster for the 2025-26 campaign.

The past two seasons, Murray has been a highly touted student-athlete at Wichita State, earning a spot on the 2024-25 ACC All Conference Second Team.

As a redshirt junior, Murray was the Shockers’ leading scorer and rebounder, averaging 12.4 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. The St. Louis, Mo., native finished in double figures 22 times, notched two 20-point performances and two double-doubles.

Throughout her entire career at Wichita State, Murray saw minutes in 62 games, earning a starting spot in 49 of those contests.

Prior to her time as a Shocker, Murray started her collegiate career at Florida Southwestern State.

Murray’s game was just as strong as a Buccaneer, as she was named the Southern Conference Player of the Year and earned First Team All-Conference accolades during the 2021-22 season.

Averaging 14.1 points and 7.2 rebounds per game as a true freshman, Murray was recognized as a NJCAA Third Team All-American and named to the FCSAA All-State First Team.

Prior to a season-ending injury during her sophomore season, Murray averaged 12.3 points and 6.3 rebounds in eight games.

In high school, Murray was a four-year letterman, playing three years at Tampa Bay Tech and one at Winter Haven.

Murray led Tampa Bay Tech to a State Championship during the 2018-19 season, earned district champion honors all four years and was named a regional champion in three of those seasons.

Her last year in high was her best, averaging 9.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game.

Murray is one of three newcomers to the Rebel roster, joining transfer Latasha Lattimore from Virginia and incoming freshman Lauren Jacobs in Oxford.

Information from Ole Miss Sports is included in this story.