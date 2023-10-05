CUB Lab at Ole Miss is Looking for Parents to Help With Research Project

The Cognition Underlying Behavior Laboratory, a developmental research laboratory at the University of Mississippi, is looking for parents to help with a research project.

Parents can earn a $50 gift card if they come to campus to participate or a $20 gift card if they complete an online survey.

The CUB Lab focuses on better understanding and supporting social and cognitive development in early childhood.

The project is supported by the National Institute of Health on the development of self-regulation.

Stephanie Miller, Ph.D., CUB Lab Director and Associate Professor of Psychology, provides answers to questions about the project.

What is the study about?

“In this project, we are examining how toddlers begin to solve problems and control their behavior. During the visits, children will play several games that involve things like finding toys, imitating actions, or waiting for treats. Parents can also help us understand how these behaviors emerge by filling out an online survey asking questions about you (i.e., beliefs, ideas about parenting, and personality) and your child (e.g., language, communication, behavior). More information is also available on our website.”

Where do families participate?

“The appointment will take place at the UM campus in our lab in Oxford or Southaven, and it takes approximately 60 to 90 minutes. We will send an email with directions to the lab and parking instructions. We offer free parking, a small thank-you gift, and snacks during your visit.”

When can families make an appointment?

“We are happy to work around your schedule and can make appointments during the week, evenings, or weekends.”

What is an appointment like?

“Caregivers are welcome to remain in the room with their child or watch the appointment from our waiting room. We can provide babysitting if families will be bringing more than one child.”

For more information or to sign up to participate, call 662-915-2370 or send an email to cublab@go.olemiss.edu.