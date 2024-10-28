Rebels’ Coach Yo Recapping Convincing Exhibition Win

OXFORD, Miss. — Complete press conference with Ole Miss coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin after the Rebels defeat Christian Brothers, 114 – 29. Ole Miss will now travel to Paris, France, for an exhibition against USC on Nov. 4.
OXFORD, Miss. — Complete press conference with Ole Miss coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin after the Rebels defeat Christian Brothers, 114 – 29. Ole Miss will now travel to Paris, France, for an exhibition against USC on Nov. 4.
@ Copyright 2024 by HT Media LLC. All rights reserved. HottyToddy.com is an indepent digital entity not affiliated with the University of Mississippi.