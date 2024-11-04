Connect with us

Basketball

Ole Miss’ Jaylen Murray Gets Over 1K Points for Career

Rebels down Long Island easily, but biggest story was 24-point night by Murray to reach career milestone Tuesday night

Published

1 day ago

on

OXFORD, Miss. — Opening night for the Ole Miss men’s basketball team was filled with highlights, punctuated by a 90-60 win over Long Island to kick off the 2024-25 regular season. Among those bright spots was returning guard Jaylen Murray surpassing 1,000 points for his collegiate career.

The Bronx, N.Y. native who goes by Juju transferred to Ole Miss for the 2023-24 season after spending two years at Saint Peter’s. Murray accumulated 554 points over two seasons with the Peacocks before dropping 441 in his first year in Oxford.

Midway through the first half against Long Island on Monday night, Murray drove the lane and scored a clean layup to hit the 1K mark.

Murray would go on to finish with a game-high 24 points on 7-10 shooting, the second-most points scored in a single game during his college career. He tied his career-best with five makes from three-point range, adding three rebounds and a block on the defensive end.

Information from Ole Miss Sports is included in this story.

