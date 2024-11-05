Connect with us
Basketball

No. 20 Ole Miss Falls Short of Upsetting No. 3 USC In Opener: Rebel Roundup

Your daily briefing on what’s going on with Ole Miss Athletics, including the Rebel men and women basketball teams opening their seasons.

Published

5 hours ago

on

PARIS – Ole Miss women’s basketball nearly pulled off a major upset in it season-opening game against one of the nation’s best players and teams.

However, the No. 20 Rebels couldn’t overcome No. 3 USC and All-American Juju Watkins, falling 68-66 to the Trojans at the Aflac Qui-Play at Adidas Arena in Paris, France.

The Rebels found themselves down 37-26 at halftime but narrowed the gap to 52-45 headed into the fourth quarter. Ole Miss began the final quarter with a 12-4 run and then traded leads with USC until the score was tied at 66-66 with 20 seconds left to play.

However, the Trojans would secure the win with a pair of free throws and leave Paris with a two-point win.

Ole Miss will take a week break before getting back into action on Sunday, Nov. 10, to host Arkansas-Pine Bluff at 2 p.m. on SEC Network+.

Yesterday’s Ole Miss Results

Women’s Basketball: No. 3 USC 68, No. 20 Ole Miss 66 (Paris, France)

Men’s Basketball: Ole Miss 90, Long Island 60

Today’s Ole Miss Schedule

No games scheduled.

Did You Notice?

Daily Dose Of Archie Manning

“TPC Louisiana, where the Zurich Classic is held, is an outstanding course.”

We’ll Leave You With This

2024 Ole Miss Football

Sat, Aug 31vs Furman W, 76-0
Sat, Sep 7vs Middle TennesseeW, 52-3
Sat, Sep 14@ Wake ForestW, 40-6
Sat, Sep 21vs Georgia SouthernW, 52-13
Sat, Sep 28vs KentuckyL, 20-17
Sat, Oct 5@ South CarolinaW, 27-3
Sat, Oct 12vs LSUL, 29-26 (2 OT)
Sat, Oct 26vs OklahomaW, 26-14
Sat, Nov 2@ ArkansasW, 63-35
Sat, Nov 16vs Georgia2:30 PM
ABC
Sat, Nov 23@ Florida11:00 AM
ABC or ESPN
Sat, Nov 30vs Mississippi State2:30 PM
ESPN or ABC