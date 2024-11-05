No. 20 Ole Miss Falls Short of Upsetting No. 3 USC In Opener: Rebel Roundup

PARIS – Ole Miss women’s basketball nearly pulled off a major upset in it season-opening game against one of the nation’s best players and teams.

However, the No. 20 Rebels couldn’t overcome No. 3 USC and All-American Juju Watkins, falling 68-66 to the Trojans at the Aflac Qui-Play at Adidas Arena in Paris, France.

The Rebels found themselves down 37-26 at halftime but narrowed the gap to 52-45 headed into the fourth quarter. Ole Miss began the final quarter with a 12-4 run and then traded leads with USC until the score was tied at 66-66 with 20 seconds left to play.

However, the Trojans would secure the win with a pair of free throws and leave Paris with a two-point win.

Ole Miss will take a week break before getting back into action on Sunday, Nov. 10, to host Arkansas-Pine Bluff at 2 p.m. on SEC Network+.

