No. 20 Ole Miss Falls Short of Upsetting No. 3 USC In Opener: Rebel Roundup
Your daily briefing on what’s going on with Ole Miss Athletics, including the Rebel men and women basketball teams opening their seasons.
PARIS – Ole Miss women’s basketball nearly pulled off a major upset in it season-opening game against one of the nation’s best players and teams.
However, the No. 20 Rebels couldn’t overcome No. 3 USC and All-American Juju Watkins, falling 68-66 to the Trojans at the Aflac Qui-Play at Adidas Arena in Paris, France.
The Rebels found themselves down 37-26 at halftime but narrowed the gap to 52-45 headed into the fourth quarter. Ole Miss began the final quarter with a 12-4 run and then traded leads with USC until the score was tied at 66-66 with 20 seconds left to play.
However, the Trojans would secure the win with a pair of free throws and leave Paris with a two-point win.
Missed opportunity, grateful for the learning moments, back to chopping wood. #NoCeilings https://t.co/YTsfrZhzF4
— Coach Yo (@YolettMcCuin) November 4, 2024
Ole Miss will take a week break before getting back into action on Sunday, Nov. 10, to host Arkansas-Pine Bluff at 2 p.m. on SEC Network+.
Yesterday’s Ole Miss Results
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 USC 68, No. 20 Ole Miss 66 (Paris, France)
Men’s Basketball: Ole Miss 90, Long Island 60
Today’s Ole Miss Schedule
No games scheduled.
Did You Notice?
Welcome to Oxford, @DAndreDavis 🫡 pic.twitter.com/DtbElz587B
— Ole Miss Men’s Basketball (@OleMissMBB) November 5, 2024
KK drains ANOTHER three 🔥 pic.twitter.com/8w3oU3LDB1
— Ole Miss Women's BB (@OleMissWBB) November 4, 2024
We’ll Leave You With This
First dub of many! Feels good to be back!!! pic.twitter.com/X2faXRHq4m
— Ole Miss Men’s Basketball (@OleMissMBB) November 5, 2024
