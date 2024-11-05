Connect with us

Football

Rebels’ CB Trey Amos on What They’ll See from Georgia

Rebels defensive back Trey Amos spoke to media ahead of his team’s matchup against Georgia on Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway

Published

8 hours ago

on

OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss defensive back Trey Amos spoke to the media ahead of his team’s matchup against Georgia on Saturday.

2024 Ole Miss Football

Sat, Aug 31vs Furman W, 76-0
Sat, Sep 7vs Middle TennesseeW, 52-3
Sat, Sep 14@ Wake ForestW, 40-6
Sat, Sep 21vs Georgia SouthernW, 52-13
Sat, Sep 28vs KentuckyL, 20-17
Sat, Oct 5@ South CarolinaW, 27-3
Sat, Oct 12vs LSUL, 29-26 (2 OT)
Sat, Oct 26vs OklahomaW, 26-14
Sat, Nov 2@ ArkansasW, 63-35
Sat, Nov 16vs Georgia2:30 PM
ABC
Sat, Nov 23@ Florida11:00 AM
ABC or ESPN
Sat, Nov 30vs Mississippi State2:30 PM
ESPN or ABC