Football
Ole Miss uses wild squirrel to help stop 8-way SEC tie
On popular YouTube series SEC Roll Call, Ole Miss sends squirrel to attack after learning result of tie
No. 10 Ole Miss beating No. 11 Georgia helped the SEC build towards a scenario in which eight teams are tied for first place in the conference standings.
The Rebels, whether intentional or not, had some help from a squirrel in their game against Georgia and the squirrel made an appearance in the latest edition of SEC Roll Call. But instead of just being a distraction, it was used to attack.
And for good reason. If an eight-team tie for first place should actually occur, we could easily see a rematch of Alabama and LSU in Atlanta for the SEC Championship and automatic playoff berth. Nobody really wants to see that happen.
There’s still a lot of important games to be played, including ones that will directly impact the eight-team first-place SEC tie. But, despite what SEC Roll Call implies, if the Rebels beat Florida and Mississippi State, they’ll likely find themselves in the 12-team College Football Playoff.
2024 Ole Miss Football
|Sat, Aug 31
|vs Furman
|W, 76-0
|Sat, Sep 7
|vs Middle Tennessee
|W, 52-3
|Sat, Sep 14
|@ Wake Forest
|W, 40-6
|Sat, Sep 21
|vs Georgia Southern
|W, 52-13
|Sat, Sep 28
|vs Kentucky
|L, 20-17
|Sat, Oct 5
|@ South Carolina
|W, 27-3
|Sat, Oct 12
|vs LSU
|L, 29-26 (2 OT)
|Sat, Oct 26
|vs Oklahoma
|W, 26-14
|Sat, Nov 2
|@ Arkansas
|W, 63-35
|Sat, Nov 16
|vs Georgia
|W, 28-10
|Sat, Nov 23
|@ Florida
|11:00 AM
ABC or ESPN
|Sat, Nov 30
|vs Mississippi State
|2:30 PM
ESPN or ABC