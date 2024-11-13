Connect with us
Bears adds two top recruits to Ole Miss’ basketball roster

Rebels add couple of recruits, including son of current assistant coach to roster for next season

3 hours ago

Rebels coach Chris Beard reacts during the first half against South Alabama

OXFORD, Miss. — Chris Beard and staff continued to build for the future of Ole Miss, adding two top recruits on Wednesday’s National Signing Day in forward Tylis Jordan and guard Patton Pinkins.

Jordan is a consensus top-100 recruit for the class of 2025, owning a national ranking as high as No. 27 in the country by On3 and No. 28 by Rivals. Listed as a power forward, the 6-9 Louisville, Ga., native is an incredibly skilled big man who can easily play with the ball in his hands.

He has the ability to stretch the floor with his shooting and is able to knock down threes. One of the top-ranked players in his class in the always-talented state of Georgia, Jordan averaged a double-double last season at Shiloh as a junior with 21.3 points and 10.3 rebounds per game, and is currently playing his senior season at Wheeler.

Another top-100 recruit, Pinkins is ranked as high as No. 74 in his class nationally by ESPN and No. 78 by Rivals. A 6-5 shooting guard from Wolfforth, Texas, he currently plays at Frenship High School, where he’s described as an efficient player with a shooting percentage of over 60 percent from the field and over 40 percent from three.

Pinkins, the son of current Ole Miss assistant coach Al Pinkins, posses a high basketball IQ with strong passing ability. His ability as an on-ball defender pairs well with his prowess at scoring the basketball at all three levels.

Their two commitments in the 2025 class gives Beard and the Rebels a top-25 class across all major recruiting services, ranking No. 12 in the nation by Rivals, No. 16 by On3, and No. 25 by 247Sports.

Information Ole Miss Sports is included in this story.

