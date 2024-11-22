Connect with us
Ole Miss extends non-conference win streak: Rebel Roundup

Your daily briefing on what’s going on with Ole Miss Athletics

Published

3 hours ago

on

Ole Miss Rebels guard Sean Pedulla (3) shoots as Oral Roberts guard Jalen Miller (12) defends

Ole Miss men’s basketball extended the nation’s longest non-conference win streak to 18 games on Thursday with a 100-68 victory over Oral Roberts.

The Rebels went a perfect 13-0 in on-conference games last season and are off to a 5-0 to start the 2024-25 season.

Sean Pedulla and Matthew Murrell each had a team-high 19 points Thursday in Oxford. Pedulla was 3-of-5 from three-point range and also had seven rebounds, three assists and five steals. Murrell recorded four assists and three steals. Davon Barnes and Jaemyn Brakefield had 12 points each and Mikeal Brown-Jones had 12.

Ole Miss will have a chance to extend its non-conference game win streak after the Thanksgiving break when the Rebels host Lindenwood on Dec. 7 at 7 pm.

Yesterday’s Ole Miss Results

Men’s Basketball: Ole Miss 100, Oral Roberts 68

Women’s Tennis: NCAA Individual Championship, Waco, Texas

Today’s Ole Miss Schedule

Women’s Tennis: NCAA Individual Championship, Waco, Texas

Volleyball: No. 25 Missouri at Ole Miss, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network+

Did You Notice?

Daily Dose Of Archie Manning

“You throw 40 times a game when you’re first starting out, it’s a crash course.”

We’ll Leave You With This

